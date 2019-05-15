animation
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Animated Video Showcasing His Best Songs50 Cent shared an animated video on Twitter mashing up the best songs of his career.By Cole Blake
- TechApple's Hip-Hop 50 Illustrator Black Power Barbie Discusses Rap Nostalgia Animations"Just living in Brooklyn, I knew New York had to be a big part of it," Amika Cooper said of the Big Apple's influence on her work.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureKerry Washington Is Bart's New Teacher Ms. Peyton On "The Simpsons"Nine years after retiring Mrs. Krabappel, "The Simpsons" is introducing new addition. Washington detailed what fans can expect.By Erika Marie
- TVSpongebob Squarepants Is 10 Years Younger In "Kamp Koral" Prequel: Watch A Sneak PeakA 10-year-old Spongebob Squarepants is definitely a trip. By Veracia Ankrah
- GramTrippie Redd Shares Image Of Him & XXXTentacion As "The Boondocks" BrothersTrippie Redd shared a graphic of himself and the late XXXTentacion as brothers Huey and Riley Freeman from the animated sitcom, "The Boondocks."By Lynn S.
- Music VideosThe Game Tributes Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant In "Welcome Home" VideoThe Game releases his new stop-motion animation music video for "Welcome Home" with Nipsey Hussle.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosTrippie Redd & Young Thug Experience Drug-Fuelled Nightmares In "YELL OH"Trippie Redd and Young Thug's animated figures head out on drug-fuelled adventures in the video for "YELL OH."By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosPARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake Set Off To Save Toronto In "Loyal" VideoPARTYNEXTDOOR embarks on a special mission to save the city.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosTrippie Redd's "The Grinch" Video Is A Murderous Stop-Motion Display"The Grinch" is coming for all you snitches.By Alex Zidel
- TV"Boondocks" Fans Wants Jenifer Lewis To Replace John Witherspoon's "Grandad"Can Grandad's sister come in and take care of Huey and Riley?By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureUsher's Ex Tameka Foster Creates Series In Memory Of Late 11-Year-Old SonShe hopes to release her series independently.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentSeth MacFarlane Assures "Family Guy" Fans That A Movie Is Still On The Way"Family Guy" the movie is still on the to-do list. By Chantilly Post
- TVThe Boondocks Is Officially Returning With Aaron McGruder, Thanks To SonyAfter stepping away from the animated show for the fourth season, "The Boondocks" will officially return with its original creator, Aaron McGruder.By Aron A.
- Sneakers"Tom & Jerry" Converse Chuck Taylor Coming Soon: Detailed PhotosThis collaboration will surely bring nostalgic vibes.By Alexander Cole