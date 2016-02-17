ancestry
- Pop CultureTracy Morgan Recalls Crying With Nas When They Learned They're RelatedTracy Morgan and Nas both got emotional after discovering that they're cousins.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Shares Dad's Ancestry Results: "I’m A Naija Man"Drake posted the results of his father's ancestry results on Instagram, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- GramErykah Badu Shows Off Four Generations Of Matriarchal Beauty On IGTake a look at the women of Badu's family at 15, 48, 70 and 92 years old.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureTia Mowry Sheds Tears When Revealing Results Of Her Ancestry DNA TestTia's test revealed more about her ancestors than ever before. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCharlamagne Tha God Tells Elizabeth Warren She Sounds Like Rachel DolezalCharlamagne Tha God puts Elizabeth Warren in the hot chair on The Breakfast Club.By Aron A.
- LifeSpotify Now Generates Playlists Based On Users' DNASpotify teams up with genealogy site, Ancestry.com. By hnhh
- NewsDiddy & LL Cool J Uncover Their Ancestry On "Finding Your Roots"Puff Daddy & LL appear on "Finding Your Roots," a PBS documentary by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.By Danny Schwartz