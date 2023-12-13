Tracy Morgan Recalls Crying With Nas When They Learned They're Related

Tracy Morgan says that he and Nas cried over the phone upon learning that they're cousins. The 30 Rock alum is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Finding Your Roots and, in turn, discussed his family tree on the podcast, Connect the Dots.

“I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there? Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom’s side. Me and Esco was always tight before that. I did a show years ago on Comedy Central called One Mic that was for Nas’ mom that just passed away. So me and Esco always been tight," Morgan explained. He added: “I called him up, and I say, ‘Yo Esco.’ He said, ‘What up Trey?’ And I said, ‘I just did Finding Your Roots. Me and you related. He started crying, I started crying. And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, Cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me, I’m there.’”

Nas & Tracy Morgan At Hammerstein Ballroom

Tracy Morgan and Nas during 2004 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Audience and Backstage at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic)

Nas previously appeared on Finding Your Roots in 2014, at which time, he found a bill of sale for his third great-grandmother. “First, I was enraged when I looked at the bill of sale. I was like, that guy that owned property owes me some cash. My people made him really wealthy, so maybe I should find his family and talk," he said, as caught by HipHopDX. "They paid $830 for my great-great-great-grandma? I got more than that in my pocket right now. This is painful. To see that, that hurts.”

Tracy Morgan Discusses "Finding Your Roots" Results

Morgan is set to appear on PBS' Finding Your Roots for Season 10, Episode 8, which will air on February 20, 2024. Morgan and Nas aren't the only ones to discover that they're cousins in recent years. FKA Twigs and Jorja Smith have also made a similar realization. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

