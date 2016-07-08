Alton Sterling
- PoliticsAlton Sterling's Family Settles For $4.5 Million From Baton RougeAlton Sterling's family reportedly reached a $4.5 million settlement with the city of Baton Rouge.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyThe Police Officer Who Shot & Killed Alton Sterling Has Been FiredBlane Salamoni has been dismissed from his duties on the Baton Rouge Police Force.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPolice Officers Involved In Alton Sterling's Death Will Not Be ChargedNo justice for Alton Sterling.By Mitch Findlay
- Digital CoverSwae Lee Recalls His Reaction To Alton Sterling & Philando Castile ShootingsRae Sremmurd speaks on the recent wave of police brutality against black Americans.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWhat HappensThe LOX reunite and address the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and other innocent black males on new single, "What Happens," featuring J-Doe. By Angus Walker
- Society9 Ways Hip Hop Artists Have Reacted To Recent ViolenceHere are a few different ways hip hop has reacted to the shocking wave of racially driven killings in the past two weeks.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBoosie Badazz: Baton Rouge Violence Won't Stop Until Killer Cops Are ConvictedThe Baton Rouge rap hero speaks on today's shooting that killed three police officers in his hometown. He fears that the violence will only continue until the officers who have killed black civilians are tried and convicted. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Game, Snoop Dogg & Minister Farrakhan Host Anti-Violence Gang SummitEarlier today, The Game and Snoop Dogg hosted a citywide summit that encouraged gang members to unite against stopping violence within their communities. By Angus Walker
- NewsBeyoncé, Chance The Rapper, ASAP Rocky Share PSA, "23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black In America"Alicia Keys and the We Are Here Movement are spreading awareness about America's history of systemic racism.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWitness To Alton Sterling Killing Sues Police For Illegally Seizing Surveillance FootageAbdullah Muflahi, who runs the store that Alton Sterling was killed outside of, has launched a lawsuit against the Baton Rouge Police Department.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDizzy Wright "They Know Why" VideoDizzy Wright drops a new song and video, "They Know Why," in response to last week's police murders. By Angus Walker
- NewsI Can't BreatheSome of the game's truest OGs unite for an inspiring new protest song: "I Can't Breathe." By Angus Walker
- NewsBoosie Badazz Offers Thoughts On Police Brutality In Baton RougeBoosie shares some possible methods to reduce police violence.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWaka Flocka Responds To Dallas Shootings: "This Is The Only Time We All Gon' Come Together"Waka Flocka expresses a message of optimism in response to last night's killings of Dallas police officers. By Angus Walker
- NewsHypocrite FreestyleBoogie expresses a painful inner-narrative on "Hypocrite Freestyle," a response to the police killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. By Angus Walker