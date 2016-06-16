All Time
- MusicFrank Ocean Makes History As Independent Artist Thanks To Streaming NumbersEven though he hasn't dropped a full-length project in over seven years, the former Odd Future superstar is as beloved and popular as ever.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake Named Shazam's Most Searched Artist Of All TimeIn celebration of two decades of Shazam, the app has been sharing some of its most noteworthy stats.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsShannon Sharpe Angers NBA Fans With Kobe Bryant Hot TakeSharpe claims that Kobe Bryant isn't a top-five player all-time.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChance The Rapper Picks "Acid Rap" As The Best Album Of All-TimeChance The Rapper fancies himself an all-time great.By Devin Ch
- MusicGunna Teases Joint Project With Young Thug, Names Top 5 Atlanta Rappers EverGunna spills the beans on REAL 92.3.By Devin Ch
- SportsSteph Curry Climbs To 3rd All-Time In NBA's "3-Pointer List"Steph Curry climb to the top is a foregone conclusion.By Devin Ch
- SportsLions' Ezekiel Ansah Sets All-Time "Thanksgiving" Sack Record, In LossThanksgiving brings out the best in Ezekiel Ansah.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Passes Dirk Nowitzki For 6th All-TIme In NBA Scoring"If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem."By Devin Ch
- SportsSteph Curry Drops 51, Climbs To 5th All-Time In Three PointersSteph Curry knocked down 11 treys against the Washington Wizards.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Is Bittersweet About Eminem's "KILLSHOT" Streaming Record50 Cent is supportive and envious all at the same time.By Devin Ch
- MusicN.O.R.E. Names His Top 5 Hip Hop Songs Of All-TimeN.O.R.E. drops by Mass Appeal to air out his biases.By Devin Ch
- NumbersTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Overtakes Drake For #1 On Billboard Albums ChartTravis Scott scores the 2nd largest debut in 2018 according to Billboard.By Devin Ch
- MusicJa Rule Says He’s “One Of The Most Influential Rappers Of All-Time”What do you think?By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentNetflix Stock Surges To All-Time High Following Excellent First QuarterThe streaming giant reigns supreme. By David Saric
- Music"Despacito" Reigns Supreme With Over 5 Billion Views On Youtube"Despacito" breaks the 5 Billion mark on Youtube.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Rap God Status Co-Signed By Joyner Lucas: "Got A Long Way To Go"Joyner Lucas anoints Eminem as the "RAP GOD." By Devin Ch
- MusicBirdman Commemorates Nicki Minaj's All-Time ReignBirdman celebrates the one year-mark of Nicki Minaj's crowning achievement.By Devin Ch
- MusicWhich Eminem Song Is Your All-Time Favorite?Let us know what yours is now!By Matt F
- Original ContentTop 10 Nicki Minaj Music Videos Of All TimeCheck out our list of the Top 10 Nicki Minaj music videos of all time!By Matt F
- SocietyBarack Obama Now Has The Most-Liked Tweet Of All TimeBarack Obama spreads a positive message.By Matt F
- SportsThe 6 Best NBA Finals Game 6s Of All TimeThe greatest Game 6s in NBA Finals history.By Kyle Rooney