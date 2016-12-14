airpods
- TechApple Unveils iPhone 14 Featuring Larger Screen, Improved Camera, & MoreApple revealed its next iPhone at the company's "Far Out" event on Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- TechApple Just Unveiled New $549 AirPods Max & The Reactions Are HilariousApple just unveiled their new $549 over-the-ear AirPods Max and Twitter has something to say about it.By Ellie Spina
- SocietyAmazon Plan To Compete Against Apple Airpods With Alexa-Equipped EarbudsLike having Alexa in your home isn't creepy enough.By Aron A.
- TechApple Unveils New AirPods Complete With Siri & Wireless ChargingThe 2nd generation of Apple AirPods have been unleashed.By Devin Ch
- SocietyApple AirPods' Risk Of Cancer-Inducing Radiation Hotly Debated By ScientistsApple AirPods remain a divisive talking point in the scientific community.By Devin Ch
- Music2 Chainz Tells "GQ" He Keeps Rolling Papers, Vaseline, & Cash On Him At All TimesThe rapper shared the essentials he keeps by his side.By Erika Marie
- TechApple Airpods May Get Wireless Charging In 2019Plus there'll be a more ""innovative user experience."By Brynjar Chapman
- TechApple Will Reportedly Release Luxury AirPods & New Over-Ear Headphones In 2019Apple is taking their audio products seriously.By Matthew Parizot
- TechApple Is Readying A Pair Of High-End Over-Ear Headphones: ReportMove over, Airpods. By David Saric
- LifeApple's Wireless AirPods Headphones Are Now AvailableNo jack, no problem. The AirPods, ideal for use with the iPhone 7, are now available ... albeit for a silly price. By Angus Walker