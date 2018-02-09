advertisements
- TVDesus & Mero Predict Drake's Son's Commercial SuccessDesus & Mero believe that Drake's son Adonis will become a huge child star modeling in commercials for GAP and Go-Gurt.By Alex Zidel
- TVBest Super Bowl Commercials 2020: Watch Them All HereThe best of the best.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Stars In Awkward Anti-Abuse Commercial For Sex ShopTekashi69 is part of a new campaign with Romantic Depot.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Fail At Ending Their Fake FeudHugh Jackman rubs some salt in Ryan Reynolds' wounds.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Called Out By Jameela Jamil For "Nonsense" Detox Tea Advertisements“I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do."By hnhh
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Goes Topless To Promote New Shoe CampaignMichael Jackson's daughter shows off her ink in the shots.By Alex Zidel
- TVNicki Minaj Makes Unexpected Cameo In Mercedes-Benz CommercialNicki Minaj will soon be gracing your television screen in a new Mercedes-Benz commercial.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyGroupon Apologizes After Using "N" Word To Advertise BootsGroupon apologizes after using "n" word to describe the color of a pair of boots.By Alex Zidel
- TVChance The Rapper's Heineken Criticism Leads Brand To Pull "Terribly Racist" AdHeineken is the latest to use questionable tactics to sell their product.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper Calls Out Heineken For "Terribly Racist" CommercialChance took issue with the "sometimes lighter is better” message.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYouTube Plans To “Frustrate And Seduce” Users To Pay For A SubscriptionYouTube really wants you to pay for their service.By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West's Yeezy 6 Campaign Is All Over NYC SubwaysKanye West's new Yeezy campaign is all over the NYC subway system.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentYouTube Suspends Ads From Logan Paul's Channel Amid Controversial VideoThe vlogger has found himself in some hot water yet again.
By David Saric