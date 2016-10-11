access hollywood
- CrimeDonald Trump Tries To Ban Access Hollywood Tape From Rape TrialTrump's legal team is believed to want to hide and dismiss evidence that could incriminate their client and seal his fate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureColumbian Singer Maluma Admits He Has A Crush On Kendall JennerMaluma revealed his feelings for Kendall during an interview on Access Hollywood this week.By Kevin Goddard
- GramCardi B Refuses To Apologize For Recent Rant: "I Said What The F*ck I Say"She recently went off on a news publication.By Erika Marie
- GramCardi B Goes Off About Blogs, Calls Out "Access Hollywood" For Coverage About KultureShe's not happy.By Erika Marie
- SocietyDonald Trump Thinks His "Access Hollywood" Tape Is A FakeDonald Trump says his infamous videotape isn't real. By Matt F
- LifeMelania Trump Blames Billy Bush For Provoking Donald Trump's Remark About Grabbing PussyMelania Trump says that Billy Bush is the reason Donald Trump made those comments about grabbing pussy back in 2005.By hnhh
- LifeBilly Bush Will Reportedly Be Fired By NBC's Today Show For His Leaked Sexist Conversation With Donald TrumpFollowing leaked audio of Trump's lewd sexist comments, Billy Bush will reportedly be fired from his job as co-host of the Today Show.By hnhh