- MusicThe Weeknd Reportedly Working On His Final AlbumAbel is done making music under the moniker that made him famous.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Considers "Pulling A Ye" & Dropping His Stage Name To Go By AbelThe Weeknd says he's considering dropping his stage name.By Cole Blake
- NumbersThe Weeknd Is The First Artist To Have The Biggest Song In The World 2 Years In A RowThe unprecedented feat is just one addition to the long list of Abel's accomplishments.By Taiyo Coates
- TVThe Weeknd & Amazon Prime Video Release "The Dawn FM Experience""The Dawn" isn't over yet, as shown in The Weeknd's new audio/visual venture.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases A "Full Body Of Work"The Weeknd confirms that he's been steadily working on "a full body of work," teasing an upcoming tour in a promising series of tweets. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd Rumored To Guest Star In Upcoming "American Dad"A good Canadian boy sets his sights on "American Dad."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd Serenades Bella Hadid By Singing “Unforgettable” In Club: WatchAbel & Bella are relationship goals.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Weeknd Drops Third XO Merch Offering Of 2018; Hoodies, Sweats & MoreReady your coins, XO fans.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBella Hadid Received Endless Kisses From The Weeknd For Her 22nd BirthdayBella Hadid & The Weeknd are back with more PDA.By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Weeknd Blesses Bella Hadid With His Cross ChainThe love is real. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Weeknd & Bella Hadid Are Reportedly Back TogetherThe Weeknd and Bella Hadid have reverted to power couple status. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIs The Weeknd Dropping Second EP "We're Alone Together" This Week?Rumors are swirling that The Weeknd is dropping his "My Dear Melancholy," follow up on May 11.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Downplays Dating Rumors Despite PDA SightingsThe Weeknd denies dating rumors, spelling an end for the Coachella rumor mill.By Devin Ch