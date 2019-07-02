aaron paul
- Pop CultureDrake Was Suprised When Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Showed Up At His Birthday PartyBryan Cranston recently detailed how he and Aaron Paul came to bartend Drake's birthday party.By Cole Blake
- TVDrake Had Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Serving Drinks At His Birthday Bash: WatchEven by Drake's standards this is a flex.By Alexander Cole
- TVBlack Mirror Season 6: Release Date And How To WatchHere's everything you need to know about Black Mirror Season 6By Jake Skudder
- TV"Black Mirror" Returning in JuneBlack Mirror Season 6 is nearly here.By Ben Mock
- TVPenn Badgley Calls Aaron Paul's "Breaking Bad" Jesse Pinkman Role "The One That Got Away"Paul once said when Badgley walked in, he knew he lost the role to him because he looked like a meth addict "in a good way."By Erika Marie
- TVBryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Honored With Statues In Albuquerque For "Breaking Bad"Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul both attended the unveiling of two statues of their "Breaking Bad" characters in Albuquerque.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBryan Cranston Reveals He Was "Never A Big Pot Guy"The "Breaking Bad" star reveals he's not one to get blazed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAaron Paul Runs Back To Mezcal Event After Learning Fans Were Outside Looking For HimAaron Paul ran back to an event for his mezcal line, Dos Hombres, after hearing there were fans outside hoping to meet him and Bryan Cranston.By Cole Blake
- TVAaron Paul Asks "Breaking Bad" Co-Star Bryan Cranston To Be His Son's GodfatherWalter White and Jesse Pinkman will be making an on-screen return in the series finale of "Better Call Saul."By Hayley Hynes
- TVAaron Paul Discusses Returning To Jesse Pinkman For "Better Call Saul"Aaron Paul reflected on working on "Better Call Saul" ahead of the premiere of season six.By Cole Blake
- TVBryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Will Guest Star In "Better Call Saul" Series FinaleThe final season will premiere on April 18th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAaron Paul Goes Full Jesse Pinkman In "Cringey" Celebrity Anti-Racism PSAAaron Paul channeled his "Breaking Bad" character Jesse Pinkman in a new celebrity anti-racism PSA, which many are deeming "cringey." By Lynn S.
- MoviesAaron Paul Wants To Play Kurt Cobain In A Nirvana BiopicAaron Paul is super down to play the late 90s rockstar, Kurt Cobain, if a Nirvana biopic were to ever materialize.By Lynn S.
- SneakersBreaking Bad x K-Swiss Launch Exclusive "Hazmat Suit" PackK-Swiss launches two more Breaking Bad sneaker collabs inspired by Walt and Jesse's hazmat suits, as well as a restock of the RV colorway.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAaron Paul Reveals The Items He Stole From The "Breaking Bad" SetAaron Paul made sure to secure some classic Breaking Bad memorabilia. By Kyle Rooney
- Pop Culture''Breaking Bad'' Actor Aaron Paul Honors His Late Castmate Robert Forster''I am heartbroken to hear the news...''By Aida C.
- TVAaron Paul Returns As Jesse Pinkman In New "Breaking Bad" Movie Trailer"El Camino" is almost here.By Milca P.
- MoviesAt Least 10 "Breaking Bad" Characters Will Be Returning For "El Camino"We'll be seeing a heap of familiar faces.By Cole Blake
- MoviesAaron Paul Wants Fans To Rewatch This Key Scene Before "Breaking Bad" MovieIs this a hint at the upcoming movie?By Cole Blake
- MoviesNetflix Unveils Trailer & Release Date For "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"What in the world happened to Jesse Pinkman?By Devin Ch
- MoviesBob Odenkirk Claims "Breaking Bad" Movie Was Secretly Filmed"Breaking Bad" moves in silence, like lasagna. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentBryan Cranston & Aaron Paul's Surprise Reveal Sends Fans Into Tuco-Esque Rage"Breaking Bad" fans fall victim to their own expectations. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Breaking Bad" Stars Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston Continue Teasing Mystery ProjectWhat are these two up to? By Aida C.