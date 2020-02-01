92nd academy awards
- RandomTMZ Under Fire For Allegedly Mocking "Parasite" Cast For Not Speaking EnglishThe outlet has been under heavy criticism lately.ByErika Marie6.8K Views
- GossipBlac Chyna's Rep Calls Oscars Controversy "Black Lash," Says She Deserved InvitationBlac Chyna caused quite the social media stir.ByErika Marie4.3K Views
- TV2020 Oscars Ratings Were The Lowest EverEven though it ranked as the most-watched awards show, the annual Oscars ceremony continues to slide down in the ratings department.ByKeenan Higgins1333 Views
- Pop CultureChris Rock Roasts Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, During Oscars MonologueChris Rock & Steve Martin own the Academy Awards crowd.ByDominiq R.4.2K Views
- RandomOscar Nominee Goody Bags Include 12-Day Cruise, 24-Karat Gold Vape & MoreThe Oscar nominees in each of the five big categories will receive a goody bag full of some very odd gifts.ByLynn S.1417 Views
- MusicBillie Eilish To Perform At The 92nd Oscars Next MonthBillie's hitting up all the major award shows this year.ByLynn S.736 Views