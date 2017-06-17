4275
- MusicJacquees Recreates Iconic Muhammad Ali Photos To Help Hype Forthcoming RecordThe singer is channeling the boxing champ.By Erika Marie
- MusicJacquees Announces "4275 Tour" DatesHe's taking his debut on the road.By Zaynab
- MusicJacquees Says "4275" Opened Up The Door For "The Real R&B Sound"The self-proclaimed king of R&B opens up about the impact of his debut album.By Aron A.
- Music VideosJacquees Encourages A Dime To Creep In "House Or Hotel" VisualsHide your wife. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosJacquees Teams Up With Donell Jones For Brand New "23" VideoJacquees is happy being a single man in his new video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug & Jacquees Explore Their "Studio" FantasiesJacquees & Young Thug share VIP invitations to the "Studio."By Devin Ch
- NewsStream Jacquees' Debut Album "4275"Cash Money's Jacquees drops off his debut album "4275" featuring Young Thug, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, & more.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosJacquees & Trey Songz Collide For "Inside" VideoJacquees continues to tease his "4275" debut album.By Milca P.
- NewsJacquees & Trey Songz Link Up For Seductive New Single "Inside"Jacquees drops another single with "Inside."By Aron A.
- MixtapesJacquees Finally Releases "This Time I'm Serious" EP Featuring Wale & T-PainJacquees' "This Time I'm Serious" is finally here.By Aron A.
- MusicJacquees Details Chris Brown Joint Album & "4275" DebutJacquees' first proper album is "timeless," according to the singer.By Trevor Smith
- MusicJacquees Reveals Tracklist & Release Date For New EP Ahead Of "4275"Jacquees is gearing up for a new EP, "This Time I'm Serious," ahead of "4275."By Rose Lilah
- MusicJacquees' Debut Album "4275" Is CompleteThe singer just wrapped his last studio session.By Trevor Smith