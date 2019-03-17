300
- Original ContentLadies First: Karlae Remains "Unapologetic As F*ck"Exclusive: We caught up with YSL's First Lady who told us all about her "ENTER" mixtape, balancing being a full-time businesswoman and performer, gaining support from Nicki Minaj, being inspired by Rihanna, getting love from her female rap and R&B peers, and why her work ethic can never be questioned.By Erika Marie
- MusicWarner Music Group Acquires 300 Entertainment In New DealWarner Music Group has acquired 300 Entertainment through an acquisition deal reportedly valued at $400 million. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicRecord Label 300 Entertainment Considering Sale For $400 Million: Report300 Entertainment is reportedly considering a sale in the realm of $400 million.By Cole Blake
- MusicNLE Choppa Says Famous Dex's Label Needs To Get Him HelpNLE Choppa expresses his concern for Famous Dex's substance abuse issues.By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez's Team Accused Of Sending Fake Emails As Megan Thee Stallion's Label: ReportA source also claims that Lanez offered Megan and her friend money not to share their side of the story."By Erika Marie
- Music VideosLil Keed Rocks Out In His Video For "Here"Atlanta rapper Lil Keed gets a glam rock makeover for the music video to his latest single "Here" off his new album "Trapped on Cleveland 3."By Keenan Higgins
- Music VideosGunna & Yak Gotti Bring Out The Graphics In Their Video For "WUNNA FLO"Gunna and Yak Gotti go crazy with the gifs in their new music video for the "Wunna (Deluxe)" album standout "WUNNA FLO."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicYoung Thug Launches Fan Art Contest To Celebrate "Barter 6" AnniversaryYoung Thug and 300 Entertainment have teamed up to launch a fan art contest with a $5,000 prize in honour of the fifth anniversary of "Barter 6."By Lynn S.
- Music$NOT Takes A Melodic Approach To Trap On Debut Album "- TRAGEDY +"Florida's latest emo rap star $NOT delivers a surprisingly diverse mix of melodic trap music on his 300 Entertainment debut album "- TRAGEDY +."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicOMB Peezy Raps Through The Pain On "Let Up"Cali-by-way-of-Alabama rapper OMB Peezy takes a strong look at his influential come-up story on a new single titled "Let Up."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicCheat Codes Enlists Trippie Redd, Blackbear & PRINCE$$ ROSIE For "No Service In The Hills"A good excuse to curve calls for anyone living in Los Angeles. By Keenan Higgins
- MusicYoung Thug Awards HBCU Marching Band With $25K For "Hot" Challenge ContestCongrats to the winning squad.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Didn't Tell Carl Crawford She Planned To Sign Deal With Roc NationThe former baseball player-turned-music executive was the first to sign her to a record label.By Erika Marie
- MusicLyor Cohen Explains Why He's "Not A Big Believer Of Albums"If you want insight on the music industry, these are the men to listen to. By Noah C
- ReviewsTee Grizzley "Scriptures" Review In the past two years, Tee Grizzley’s shown us flashes of his potential. On "Scriptures," he showcases it at its fullest. By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reveals Tracklist For Debut Album "Fever"Megan Thee Stallion's new project includes features from Juicy J and Da Baby.By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Teases "Fever" Debut With Her Ragtop Armada At Full-StrengthHot Girl Meg is building the hype over her full-length debut, slated for May 17th.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Keed Announces "Long Live Mexico" Project After Debuting Single With Young ThugLil Keed will be touring the peninsula starting tomorrow at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Gunna's "Drippiest" UploadsDrip God, if you will.By E Gadsby
- MusicRich The Kid's "The World Is Yours 2" Album Shines A Light On Weird FlexologyRich the Kid's global takeover is in its second all-important phase.By Devin Ch
- MusicBirdman & Young Thug Announce YSL & Cash Money PartnershipYSL is Birdman's Young Money replacement. By Karlton Jahmal