T-Pain is easily one of hip-hop's most endearing personalities, having developed such a reputation through his ability to speak frankly and call it like he sees it. It's certainly led to no shortage of amusing moments, whether he's putting a beatdown on racists during a heated Call Of Duty match or coming to the realization that he inadvertently curved countless stars reaching out via Instagram DM.

Now, with the Nappy Boy Radio podcast at his disposal, as well as his own Twitch stream, fans are privy to no shortage of takes from Teddy Pendergrass. On that note, T-Pain recently let fly a passionate plea to young artists coming up in the game, in which he begs them to stop copying one another and rather aspire to be original.

At the beginning of his rant, T-Pain sets a scene in which a newcomer with ambitions for a number one record looks to copy the formula that has already seen success. "Stop doing that!" he screams. "Do something else, you're not original! Give me some original shit!"

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"Stop!" he continues, clearly at his wit's end and baffled at the current state of affairs. "Just fucking do something else! God damn it! Do some different music! We have all the shit you're doing. Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it. Lil Baby is already doing it. DaBaby is already doing it. It's literally two n***as with Baby in their names that's already doing all the music you want! Do something else! That's it!"

Stop sending me this bullshit!" he requests, nay, demands. "And then get mad when I don't like it. Jesus god-damn tap-dancing Christ!"

You heard the man. Originality -- it's more valuable than some might think. Though there's certainly a comedic undercurrent to Pain's spirited rant, there is also wisdom to be found within. While the cat may have nine lives, the copycat has only one.

Check out his hilariously passionate message to aspiring artists below, and sound off if you think T-Pain's advice is sound.