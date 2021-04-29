Instagram users are often confronted with new features or changed designs, but one thing that hasn't changed too much is their DMs. Songs have been made about things "going down in the DM," and in an effort to help navigated friends and followers from strangers, there is a request folder for those who have sent messages to people they don't know. Plenty of collaborations, especially in the Rap industry, have begun with a DM message, but it looks as if T-Pain has missed out.

Nearly every IG user has tapped into their request folder at one time or another, but T-Pain revealed that he wasn't even aware that it existed, and he shared a glimpse into his messages.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

The "Buy U a Drank" star shared a post to his Instagram via his TikTok where he quickly scrolls by unread messages from several celebrity accounts including Diplo, Fergie, Kway, YBN Nahmir, Viola Davis, Nickelodeon, and Keri Hilson. Some of the messages were to alert T-Pain that he was mentioned in someone's IG Story, but others were personally reaching out to the musician.

"I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me," he wrote over the clip. "I've been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years. I thought DM's are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don't have to go digging for all these."

Some people couldn't believe that T-Pain didn't see the glaring notification in his DMs. "I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!!" T-Pain wrote in the caption. "How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb." His famous friends laughed at him in the comments.

"U done ignored some millions [sideways crying laughing emoji]," wrote Yung Bleu. Check out T-Pain's post below and let us know if you believe he didn't know about these hundreds of messages.