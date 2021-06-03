It appears that SZA has been taking a trip down memory lane as of late. Days after admitting that she burst out into tears while rehearsing "20 Something," the TDE singer-songwriter has shared another nostalgic sentiment about the CTRL era of her career. In a recent tweet, the "Good Days" artist publicly reached out to Travis Scott in hopes that she could convince him to perform "Love Galore" with her once more.

Apparently, SZA and Travis haven't been communicating much recently because the "Hit Different" artist reveals that she no longer has La Flame's phone number.

"Can somebody ask Travis to perform love galore w me one last time for old times sake," SZA says in the sentimental tweet. "Ion got his number lol ."

While most of her followers have responded to her tweet with a passive-aggressive demand for new music instead, several of her fans seem absolutely stoked at the possibility of seeing the two artists reunite on stage.

While we all wait to see what happens, check out the music video for SZA and Travis Scott's "Love Galore" below. Are you more interested in a crazy throwback performance from the two artists or a new album from SZA?