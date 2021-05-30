SZA shared her debut studio album CTRL with the world back in 2017 to critical and commercial success. Since its debut, fans have been eagerly awaiting a follow-up effort from the New Jersey native. She began the rollout of her yet-to-be-named sophomore album last summer with the release of its first single, "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla Sign.

She then followed up with "Good Days" on Christmas Day later that year, quickly becoming her first top ten single as a solo artist. As she continues to go through the motions with her label TDE ahead of its release, she's been keeping fans well-entertained on social media, particularly with her stunning mirror selfies. She shared a series of sultry snaps today, showing off her new red locks and some new ink.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated artist songstress shared a series of two photos and a video showing off her new red-toned locks on Instagram. She looked stunning in a black cutout leotard as she posed in the mirror, capturing multiple angles of the gorgeous look. She appears to be on the set of something, which many fans speculate could be the music video for her next single previewed at the end of the "Good Days" visual.

After being up for just one hour on her page Sunday (May 30), the post managed to garner nearly 1.1 million likes. She added in a meme from the popular Cartoon Network animated series Ed Edd n Eddy before completing the post with a snap of some new ink.

In other SZA news, as mentioned briefly, she recently took to social media again to air out some qualms with her labelTDE. She claimed to hate her label "so much" before subsequently defending CEO Punch, claiming "he really fights for me."