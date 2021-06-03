Travis Scott has become a worldwide sensation when it comes to the music industry. Thanks to his music, he has been able to add his talents to various other mediums, including fashion and sneakers. A great example of this is his work with Nike and Jordan Brand, where he has come through with some incredible sneakers. In 2021, he has plans for even more great collaborations, and one of them just so happens to be a new Nike Air Max 1 colorway.

There have been various teasers of this shoe over the past couple of months, however, there have been very few clear looks at the model. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at Travis' new collab, and all of the details are as clear as day. As you can see in the post below, the shoe has rustic neutral colors all the way throughout as the upper is made with beige mesh, all while there are brown suede patches. There is a textured backward Nike swoosh and some Cactus Jack branding on the back heel.

For now, it is believed that the shoe will be coming out closer to the Holiday season, although for now, there is no exact release date. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates pertaining to the collaboration.