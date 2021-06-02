As the kids say these days, something shifted when SZA unleashed CTRL back in 2017. The adored album was originally scheduled to be released in late 15, but the songstress' perfectionism kept her working on it until the very last minute--her label TDE eventually took away her hard drive in Spring of 2017 to get the ball rolling on the rollout.

As history tells it, the album turned into an instant classic. Widely recognized by critics and audiences as a powerful body of work from the Jersey native, it earned a spot on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. Lyrically, the album explores SZA's personal experience with themes like desire, competition, jealousy, low self-esteem, and more. Adored by fans for its vulnerability, SZA recently took to Twitter to admit even she has shed a few tears to her own music.



The songstress took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal she got a little emotional while rehearsing the fan-favorite CTRL cut "20 Something." “Jus tried to get through 20 something at rehearsal n burst into tears LMAOOO what ? Is wrong w me ?” tweeted the "Good Days" singer.

She went on to further explain the song reminds her of her grandmother--who made several appearances scattered throughout CTRL before passing away in 2019, and other people she's lost along the way. "20 something makes me think of my granny . N everyone else I’ve lost . What a ride."

SZA has previously been vocal about how deeply her grandmother's passing wounded her. She's currently readying the release of CTRL's follow-up due sometime this year.

