SZA Dreams Her Way Into Fantasy Land In Visual To "Good Days"

It may not be the album that everyone expected, but SZA has given her fans a snack in the meantime. The Los Angeles-based singer hasn't released a project since her critically-acclaimed debut studio album Ctrl back in 2017, but SZA has been actively in the studio collaborating with her fellow artists. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer expressed her frustrations on social media last year as she vented about her label, but she quickly returned to say that she loves her team and just wanted to give the fans the music they've been impatiently anticipating.

On Friday (March 5), SZA delivered the visual to her single "Good Days," a track she first released on Christmas Day last year. The dream-like, ethereal setting imagines SZA as a glamor-shot fairy-sized being as she sings and dances in the forest surrounded by giant foliage. SZA directed this one herself, so press play above to see her creative vision, including her impressive acrobatic skills on the pole.