It's unclear what has ruffled SZA's feathers this time around, but she's still at odds with her label. The Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records artist's fans have been begging for her to release a new album, but there seems to be something brewing behind the scenes. SZA hasn't released a project since her 2017 debut Ctrl, and while she's shared a few singles and assisted her fellow artists on their tracks, there doesn't seem to be a solid game plan for the rollout of her next record. At least, not shared publicly.

Over on an Instagram account for SZA's fans, they shared a tweet that shows the singer's December 2020 single "Good Days" has lost a coveted chart position. "'Good Days' by @sza goes recurrent and departs from the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week," the tweet read. A song reaches its recurrent status if it has reportedly has spent 20 weeks on the chart below the 50th spot.



"The smash hit scored SZA her first solo top 10 hit in the region, peaking at #9 and charting for 20 weeks. This is SZA's BIGGEST solo hit yet," the tweet concluded. SZA made an appearance in the comments. "I hate my label. So much," she simply wrote without further explanation. Back in August 2020, SZA shared that her relationship with TDE was hostile, but after the public began posting "Free SZA" hashtags, the singer returned to say that everything was all good.

