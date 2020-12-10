There was some confusion months ago after SZA vocalized frustrations with her record label. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer is a beloved entertainer and her 2017 debut studio album Ctrl is still a fan favorite. SZA's faithful admirers have been hounding her about her sophomore project as they want to know when they can expect a new body of work from the R&B singer, but because she didn't have answers, SZA was a tad vexed.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

"At this point y’all gotta ask Punch," SZA told her fans back in August. TDE's Punch was flooded with questions and gave his answer: "Soon." SZA may be hinting that "soon" is creeping up faster than some expect. Over on TikTok, SZA shared a video that showed she's hard at work in the studio, even previewing a bit of new music.

The video has been played over 400K times, so it's clear that SZA fans are ready for the heat. In 2020, the singer dropped singles "The Other Side" with Justin Timberlake and "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla $ign. She was also featured on Megan Thee Stallion's Good News track "Freaky Girls." Check out the tunes below.