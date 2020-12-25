SZA Smolders On "Good Days" With Backup Vocals From Jacob Collier

As Rihanna's fans nag the Fenty mogul with "Where the album, sis?" questions, SZA's supporters are pelting her with the same inquiries. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer hasn't released a full-length studio album since she shared her debut release Ctrl back in 2017, and while SZA promises that she's been working diligently in the studio, cooking up new R&B tunes for her fans, many have grown impatient.

SZA gave us "Hit Different" back in September with a feature from Ty Dolla $ign, and she returns with her latest single, "Good Days." If this song sounds a tad familiar, it's because the singer teased the track at the end of the "Hit Different" music video. English musician and Grammy-nominated artist Jacob Collier lent his vocals to help backup SZA on "Good Days, so stream the single and let us know if you're excited to hear SZA's next project.

Quotable Lyrics

Feeling like Job when he lost his sh*t

Gotta hold my own, my cross to bear alone, I

Ooh, paid a deal, way to kill the mood

Know you like, that shit getting good with it

Baby, baby, heavy on my empty mind shit