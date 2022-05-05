The trolls have set SZA off and she's done with the internet—at least for now. We recently shared that while on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, the TDE hitmaker revealed that her fans would be enjoying a "SZA Summer" now that her album is ready for its release. However, seeing her strut her stuff with the who's who of Hollywood captured the attention of a few fans who recalled that last month SZA tweeted, "Not going to any more award shows or events til my album out."

That, of course, wasn't the case, and after receiving a hard time, SZA unleashed. "I swear to God if I didn't accidentally fall in love w music .. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE," she tweeted.



"Ya'll suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause Outside of art it's f*ck y'all . Now run w that," she added. "And please know when I drop anything it's not for y'all . It's to free my *****ing self ." That wasn't all; SZA also updated her Instagram Story where she revealed she was making some changes to her social media accounts in an effort to better take care of her mental health.

"Get off the internet. The internet is demonic," she wrote. "I deleted my TikTok for mental health awareness month . I encourage everyone to delete anything anyone and everything that doesn't serve you. Bless." Check it out below.



