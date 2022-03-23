At this point, who knows when we're going to receive SZA's next album. Fans have been pestering the songbird for a new record—a follow-up to her game-changing debut, Ctrl. Her 2017 smash hit remains a favorite among her supporters, and while SZA has blessed music lovers with singles and collaborations over the years, they waited impatiently for her sophomore effort.

In July of last year, SZA suggested that she would scrap the album she'd already been working on and start from scratch. The thought of waiting that much longer wasn't appealing but fans didn't have much choice. There were suggestions that behind the scenes, there may have been delays due to her label, but after her remarks went viral, SZA returned to social media to clarify that she loves her team.



Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images

Recently, Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson has offered a little bit of an update on the fabled project and it only heightened fans' desire to hear exactly what SZA has been working on.

"Man. SZA sent me this joint she was recording last night... [mind blown emojis]. Instant chills. SMH," Punch tweeted. The jokes came pouring in with some people asking if they can at least get a mixtape to tie them over until a new album drops. The music exec added, "Lol. I'm just trying to share my excitement with y'all and letting y'all know y'all getting something special."

We're not sure when this one will arrive or if it will even come this year, but it will certainly take over the charts once SZA drops.



Twitter