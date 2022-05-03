After teasing fans about her sophomore album for over a year, it looks as if SZA is coming through this summer. There have been updates about SZA's follow-up to her 2017 Ctrl debut, but with each hopeful bit of news, SZA returns to say that there is yet another delay. At one point, the songbird even shared that she was thinking of scrapping everything she worked on and beginning a new record altogether. Fans became so impatient that they began to troll Punch, Top Dawg Entertainment's president.

Back in October 2021, SZA shut down the rumor mill after gossip began to spread that she planned on releasing her record on the same day that Summer Walker delivered Still Over It. Yet, she didn't give any news about a potential release date for her anticipated effort.



Now, the TDE singer is offering yet another update, this time while strutting on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

"[Now that the album's] like ready to go, more than I've ever felt before," she told Vogue during a brief interview. "So, this summer, it'll be like a...it'll be a SZA Summer."

Back in January 2021, SZA caught up with Cosmopolitanmagazine and shared the inspiration behind her next record. At the time, she suggested that she made have been locking horns with her label about what to release, but everything seems to have gotten back on track.

"This album is going to be the sh*t that made me feel something in my...here and in here,” she said, placing a hand on her heart and one on her stomach. “That’s what’s going to go on the album. I’m making all different types of sh*t every day from different places in my spirit.” Check out her Met Gala moment below.



