When Summer Walker released her November 2021 sophomore studio album Still Over It, she doubled down on her case for being one of, if not the, most impressive, premier R&B lady the genre has to offer. With toxic, wonderfully sung relationship anthems, the Atlanta native has developed a wildly loyal fanbase.

This became evident when the first week numbers for Still Over It came in, as she debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and tied Taylor Swift's all-time record for most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the same time by a female vocalist with 18.

It appears that few artists can go toe-to-toe with Summer when it comes to status like this, and one of the few contenders would be SZA. Summer Walker recruited SZA to join her for their fan favorite cut "No Love" on the new project, and recently invited the St. Louis native to hit the stage with her.

This past weekend, Summer brought out SZA so they could perform "No Love" together at a concert in Atlanta at Coco-Cola Roxy, as they both stunned together with their glowing appearances and vibrant voices

The two seem to have developed a tight friendship, and fans were thrilled when their Summer 2021 studio photoshoot came to fruition with a joint song.

Summer Walker and SZA are arguably the two most show-stopping R&B artists currently, and they proved it last night (Feb. 19) in Summer's hometown.

Check out videos of them performing together below.