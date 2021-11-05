Summer Walker & SZA Team Up For Highly Anticipated Track, “No Love”

Fans of Summer Walker have been long awaiting her latest release, Still Over It, and now that it’s arrived, we can’t get enough. The R&B vocalist has teamed up with the likes of Cardi B, JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell, Omarion, and Ciara.

On the project’s third track, “No Love,” Walker and SZA express their regrets surrounding former partners and how they were far too good to them. “If I did it all again/I would give like ten percent/You deserve like half of that/I’ma need my money back,” SZA sings before going on to share some bars about having a designer p*ssy and swiping credit cards.

In her usual fashion, Walker has put a ton of emotion into her new album. “Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes. You don’t have to guess if something is love,” she told Apple Music in a message. “Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you.”

Now that the weather is cooling off, Still Over It and “No Love” are exactly what we need to get through the winter that lies ahead. Check out the new song featuring SZA below, and drop off a comment letting us know what you think of the album so far.

Quotable Lyrics:

Come to find out you weren't even worth my time

Tried to act like I wasn't good enough in your eyes

Funny now that you callin', that you ringin' my line

What the hell is you ringin' my line?