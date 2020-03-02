Last week was huge for SZA. First, she released her collaboration with Justin Timberlake, "The Other Side", which will appear on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack and will likely takeover airwaves in no time. On that same day, Rolling Stone shared the TDE songstress' cover story, in which she opened up about both the challenging and rewarding moments of her past year. To cap off all these exciting developments, SZA revealed that she is one of the faces of Calvin Klein's new campaign.

Given that the news ads focus on CK's undergarment collections, they are quite steamy. The brand enlisted a cast of buzzing celebs to display the pieces and offer some motivational tidbits. "Everything I love I overdo... deal with it," SZA asserts in the ad alongside Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Maluma and more. To further feed our desire for SZA content, the "Love Galore" singer then posted more shots from the campaign, which show her seductively leaning out of a vintage vehicle in bra and underwear. She wrote that she's "blessed" to be apart of the campaign and we're all blessed to witness it.

In her Rolling Stone story, SZA said that she has worked with Pharrell, Timbaland and Sia on new music.