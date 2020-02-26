SZA & Justin Timberlake Present Flashy Visual For Funky Collab "The Other Side"

SZA and Justin Timberlake insist that you dance to their song for "Trolls World Tour".

Earlier today, SZA and Justin Timberlake dropped the collaboration that they've been teasing for months now. While it wasn't known until recently that it would be a contribution to the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, we welcome the bop nonetheless. The song is irresistibly fun, catchy and uplifting - essentially, it's everything you'd expect from the anthem tied to a major DreamWorks kids movie. The first Trolls movie in 2016 came packaged with Timberlake's inescapable "Can't Stop The Feeling", so "The Other Side" had big shoes to fill. After listening to the song all morning, I can assure you that it lived up to the expectations.

The best part of the music video for "The Other Side" is that it seems they blew the whole budget on SZA's wardrobe. She undergoes multiple outfit changes, each one more dazzling and elaborate than the last. Her first immaculate fit is a metallic snakeskin bodysuit, which has an attached pipe snaking around her and matches the shiny set design. Another highlight is when SZA takes a tumble in heels, but still doesn't lose her million-watt smile.

If this song doesn't make you get up and dance, then I don't know what will. P.S. Trolls World Tour arrives in theaters on April 17!