Aside from a Justin Timberlake collab for the Trolls World Tour soundtrack and her Ty Dolla $ign-assisted late summer single "Hit Different," R&B sensation SZA has been very quiet on the music front this year. While it's only been three months since her last new musical offering dropped, it now looks like TDE's first lady may be ready to fire off some more heat before the end of 2020.



Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

SZA operates her social media accounts as a platform for truly random mind dumps, whether it be expressing her love for History's reality survival series Alone or having aspirations to write a children's book to relieve the stress of delivering a follow-up to her hit debut album Ctrl. During her most recent thought rant on Twitter, a follower asked for an update on the status of her anticipated single "Good Days" that plays during the last portion of the "Hit Different" video — nobody is forgetting that "brown beads" scene! — with the fan asking her to "like this tweet if Good Days is coming before 2021." Thankfully SZA wasn't too tight-lipped, simply replying with a bright red heart emoji to signify a "Like." The replies have been going off since she sent out the response, with many people assuming that a new album is also on the horizon for release in the near future. Fingers crossed that any and all of those "hostile" feelings at TDE that she tweeted about this past summer are non-existent, both for the chance of any possibility of new music by SZA and for the sake of keeping one of music's strongest musical families together as a unit.

Peep the tweet below and let us know if that's enough to make you believe in the possibility of "Good Days" by SZA getting a proper release before 2020 ends. Also, here's a SZA photo dump just because: