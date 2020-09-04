SZA Shares Sexy Visual To "Hit Different" Ft. Ty Dolla $ign

After having a bit of a tiff with her label on Twitter recently, fans have finally received new music from SZA. It's been years since the Top Dawg Entertainment singer shared her debut effort, an album that her supporters continue to stream heavily. However, SZA's fans have made it clear that they're ready to eat, and they've hounded the singer and TDE executives for an update on new jams. SZA recently shared in their frustrations and suggested that TDE had been giving her the runaround.

The singer later wrote that she loves her label and now, it looks as if things behind the scenes have given SZA a push. On Friday (September 4), SZA released her new single "Hit Different," a slow-burning, sexy vibe that features vocals by Ty Dolla $ign. A music video for "Hit Different" was also shared, and it's a sexy visual that will have you vying for SZA to be your mechanic any day. Check out "Hit Different" and let us know what you think of SZA and Ty Dolla $ign's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Scared to admit my shortcomings led to overdraft in this affair, declining

Quicker than we started, evidence we misaligned

Man, I get more in love (More in love) with you each argument

Somethin' wrong with me, I like the way you screw your face up

Trigger me right when I need it

You wrong but I can't get along without you