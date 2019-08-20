"Spaghetti Boys" founder, Kerwin Frost, has been interviewing a bunch of awesome guests on his new web series, Kerwin Frost Talks, including Lil Yachty, A$AP Rocky and Dev Hynes. For his ninth episode, he sat down with an orange-haired SZA. After diving into her origin story and bonding over a shared love of Bjork, SZA discussed the new music she has in the works, which will satisfy the fans anxiously awaiting her CTRL follow-up.

She detailed her studio session with Justin Timberlake, which she said resulted in a "really cool" song. She explained the strong musical connection they had: "When I heard his music and we started singing together and the harmonies and the note choices that we were finding together, it’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language.'"

BROCKHAMPTON and super-producer, Jack Antonoff, ended up crashing SZA and JT's session, as they are all signed to RCA Records. SZA said she was overwhelmed to be in the same room as them all. She referenced several other encounters with artists that have made her almost too nervous to speak, including Rihanna and Frank Ocean. "I'll be saying weird shit to make Beyoncé stop talking to me." She even tried to avoid meeting Lauryn Hill because she was too scared, but then ended up running into her in a hallway. But she did share she was comfortable enough to hop in the studio with Post Malone too.

SZA said she's "loving what [she's] making right now", which is exciting to hear because SZA has repeatedly confessed to being underwhelmed by her own music. If she was hesitant about putting out her hit record CTRL, that means her new music - which is "coming soon as fuck" is definitely going to be special.

Watch the full talk below.