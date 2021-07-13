Four years removed from the release of CTRL and its abiding fanbase, SZA has announced that she will be working on her own collection of NFT's. Tied in with her recent concert sponsored by American Express, the Top Dawg singer has released a handful of her favorite moments from her latest show and turning them into these little things that you pay a lot of money for so they ultimately corrode space on your hard drive. Sounds cool!

For no extra charge, one of these moments even featuredTravis Scott, who SZA collaborated with on her freshman LP's major hit, "Love Galore." Another option fans had was the serenity of Moment 11, where buyers are offered "A peek into the lush environment of SZA’s third set, shot at midnight on a still, secluded lake in Santa Barbara. Fireflies can be seen overhead in the live stream." Oh, boy, would I love to pay to watch some fireflies buzz around right now.

The collection was available on Fanaply, although all fourteen "moments" have sold out to the tune of $100 per token. According to the leaderboard, nobody purchased more than a single moment, with the charts reading no more than a measly "1" next to each user's name.

Separate from SZA's AmEx show, her recent performance alongside Grey Goose was intended to go hand-in-hand with the promotion of her upcoming project, but after rumors of it being scrapped, who's to say what the singer's plans are as of right now.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images