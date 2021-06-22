SZA and vodka brand Grey Goose have teamed up to deliver a virtual music experience. The "In Bloom" online concert special is a one-night only event that will be live-streamed on YouTube, where the "Good Days" singer will perform music from her much-anticipated sophomore album, for the very first time.

Speaking of the upcoming performance, SZA said, "I feel like ‘In Bloom’ really captures where I’m at right now, especially after a year and a half of lockdown, which is also why it feels like the best place to debut some of my new material."

The unnamed album is apparently coming this year, although we haven't received very much information about it yet. It will follow up her much-lauded debut, CTRL, which recently celebrated its fourth anniversary.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



To follow her star-making CTRL era, which included five different hit singles and a double-platinum album, SZA has continued to release a string of records, including, "Hit Different," and "Better Days." She was also recently featured on Doja Cat's pop-friendly "Kiss Me More,' as well as Saint Jhn's "Just For Me."

"In Bloom" will be livestreamed from the Wisdome in Los Angeles on July 1. SZA's performance will start at 8 p.m. EDT.

Stay tuned for more details on SZA's sophomore effort.

