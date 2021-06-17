Weeks after TDE singer SZA casually requested her fans to ask Houston rapper Travis Scott if he'd be down to perform her hit single "Love Galore" from her Ctrl era, the job turned out to be a success. Her viral tweet reached Scott very quickly, and from the looks of a teaser she posted to Instagram on Wednesday night, fans will be treated to another live performance of the song.

The track itself is a highlight and favorite among fans of the 30-year-old singer, which features velvety vocals and lyrics about a past relationship that she can't quite get over. Scott's verse plays the opposite side of SZA's story, underscoring the hurt he endured that she never seemed to acknowledge. The song's music video is a sensual – and ultimately disturbing – reflection of its lyrics and themes.

The interaction that led to the two artists' reunion occurred in early June when SZA began shooting the virtual performance for "American Express Unstaged." She likely felt that performing the song without the accompaniment of the Astroworld rapper's memorable verse wouldn't have done it justice for the fans, leading to the following tweet exchange.

Clearly, Travis wasn't a fan of the finality implied by SZA's initial tweet and seemingly invited her to perform it again at his Astroworld Festival that he holds in his hometown of Houston every year. The viral exchange all took place in the public eye because of the singer's sheer honesty in admitting that she didn't have his number.

Fans hoping to see this hyped-up performance can check out tickets for the virtual show tonight, which will have 8 p.m. airings in both EST and PST.

WATCH: SZA & Travis Scott - Love Galore