SZA Continues Her Cute But "Moody" Instagram Shares

SZA has been feeling herself lately and luckily for her, she's got 6.3 million Instagram followers who are feeling her cute selfies just as much as she loves posting them. The 29-year-old "Broken Clocks" singer has been showcasing her slim figure on Instagram a few times already in the last few days and by no means are we over it since we're back to report that she's dropped off another one.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

SZA has added another mirror selfie to her feed that sees her standing pretty with a beautiful fro and crop top that shows off her lightbulb tattoo on her hip. "Moody but iss workin fuh me," she wrote alongside the share. The gallery post also showcased an image of some sparkly Alexander Wang heels perfectly fit for SZA.

As per recent statements by SZA, we can confirm that her new album is coming "soon as fu*k" and she was in the studio with Justin Timberlake for some collaborations.“ Before I was like, ‘What the f-ck am I doing in the studio with Justin Timberlake right now? This is crazy,'" she said. "But when I heard his music and we started singing together... It’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language. The same frequency.’ I understood where he was going before he could finish a run."