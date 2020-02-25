We've received several clues that a collaboration between SZA and Justin Timberlake was not too far away. First, SZA revealed in an interview back in August that she had linked up with Timberlake in the studio. She told Kerwin Frost about the strong musical connection she had with the former NSYNC member: "When I heard his music and we started singing together and the harmonies and the note choices that we were finding together, it’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language.'"

A few months later, JT suggested that this collaboration came about because he had a yearning to work with newer artists. “I just called my publishers and I said, ‘You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more. I’ve been songwriting and producing for so long — I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing."

Well, SZA is truly amazing and we're excited to hear what she and Justin whipped up TOMORROW (Feb. 26). Turns out, the song - unless there are multiple - that they worked on together was for the Trolls World Tour movie which premieres April 17. The song is titled "The Other Night" and it will be released, along with a music video, at 11 AM EST on Wednesday.

JT teased the track by sharing a clip that gives an inside peak into the creation process. He was in the studio with Ludwig Göransson - who is well-known for collaborating with Childish Gambino and scoring Black Panther - until they called in a "unicorn", i.e. SZA.