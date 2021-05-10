The Verzuz Mother's Day virtual event was the talk of the weekend as Timbaland and Swizz Beatz delivered another successful walk down music's memory lane. Millions of people tuned in to watch SWV and Xscape relive some of their greatest musical moments on an Atlanta stage as the two successful groups performed their greatest hits. Kandi Burruss's DJ, DJ-AOne, was on the ones and twos for Xscape while DJ Spinderella held things down for SWV.

When things kicked off, SWV singer Coko seemed out of sorts and people took to the Verzuz comment section on Instagram Live to make note of her low energy. Some called her out for being shady or having an attitude, but the award-winning singer revealed that she witnessed the shooting death while at her hotel before the show.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

In a caption to an Instagram photo, Coko detailed her experience. "Last night as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window. To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!!" Coko wrote. "Thennnn...I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack! Literally crying & screaming."

"Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but, if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya & @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all," she added. "Thank you for calming me down & understanding my mental. I love y’all to the fullest!! [red heart emojis] I always say most won’t care to understand but when you get those that do cherish them!!"

Such a tragedy, especially during a weekend celebration where families are coming together. Check out Coko's post about her pre-Verzuz experience below.