Xscape and SWV are slated to hit the stage for tonight's Verzuz showdown. The sweethearts of 90s R&B will face off at 8 pm, going song for song and sharing a slew of their biggest hits. Keep reading to find out how you can tune in for the memorable battle.

Xscape's LaTocha Scott recently spoke about the upcoming appearance, sharing, "It's happening. It's happening now. May 8th. Y'all better check it out!" All members of Xscape are expected to participate tonight including Tameka "Tiny" Harris, unlike some other past groups that have appeared.

"Everybody's been asking about it. So, when they're asking, we're ready," said Scott. "We're never going down from a battle. We're ready for it. It's great for the culture."

As for SWV, the girl group's official Instagram page has been posting throwback footage of the group, "Happy Mother’s Day Weekend! We are celebrating tonight at [Verzuz TV]," wrote the group. The battle between the ladies of R&B follows the Easter weekend match between The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire followed by the 4/20 Redman and Method Man match.

To check out tonight's Verzuz, tune into the official Verzuz Instagram account to watch it live. You can also stream the battle with Triller or the FITE app.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are the mastermind's behind the incredibly popular musical battle series crafted from the desire for new and exciting entertainment while being in quarantine. It has come a long way since being strictly available for viewing on Instagram live.

