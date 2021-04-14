It was just about a month ago when Charlamagne Tha God incurred the wrath of the BeyHive after saying that he believed Rihanna could best Beyoncé in a Verzuz match. The radio personality added that he loves Bey, but he thinks Rihanna would reign victorious. "It'll be a great one though, that's a dream Verzuz, that's PayPerView," said Charlamagne. "If Rihanna and Beyoncé did a Verzuz on PayPerView, I would pay fight prices."

However, it seems that Charlamagne has changed his tune because while on The Breakfast Club, he admitted that he didn't factor in songs that may send Beyoncé over the top. "I said Rihanna at first, I didn't say it with much confidence, but yeah, you can't bet against Queen Bey," he stated.

Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

"When you start playing the 'Drunk in Love' and the 'Loves On Top'—Rihanna's got fourteen number ones. Got the fourth most number ones ever," he added. "But Beyoncé got a lot of cultural smashes. So does Ri though." DJ Envy wondered if Beyoncé would use Destiny's Child's catalog. "She probably would," Charlamagne replied.

This is a hypothetical Verzuz that two massive fanbases would break the internet to see, but we're not sure that either camp would participate in the famed virtual music battleground. Check out Charlamagne and DJ Envy chatting about Rihanna and Beyoncé below.