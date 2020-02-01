Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been going strong for over a decade now, and when a couple has been together that long, coming up with gift ideas for each other can start to get challenging. Luckily, it looks like Swizz knows his beautiful wife very well, as his birthday gift to her this year is not one most people would come up with (or could afford). Before fulfilling her hosting duties at the Grammys on Sunday, Alicia celebrated her 39th birthday on Saturday night, where her husband surprised her with her own tea company called "Alicia Teas."

In a video showing the birthday surprise taking place, Alicia is seen reading the product description of her new teas, which includes the phrase, "the key to life is living it." She then points out that he must have planned this out very far in advance. On the mic, Swizz announces, "we got endless amount of teas. Everybody in Starbucks all around the world, y'all gonna see Alicia Teas. He then speaks directly to Alicia, saying, "blessings, blessings. Happy birthday, baby. Love you.” The couple then lean in for a kiss before Swizz announces that tea will be served shortly.

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Alicia's role as host of the Grammys was made a million times more emotional on Sunday, after news broke of Kobe Bryant's passing hours before the show was scheduled to begin. She opened the night by paying her respects and acknowledging that they were in the "house that Kobe Bryant built" at that very moment. She and Boyz II Men also paid tribute to Kobe by performing the R&B group's hit song, "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday."