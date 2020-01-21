It's safe to say 2020 is shaping up to be an incredible year for music. Artists are coming into the "Year of Vision" with a strong arm as they've announced that they have new music on the way, and of course, there will be surprises from those like Eminem who step onto the scene without warning. Alicia Keys is returning with a new project this year and she's officially announced the cover art and release date.



Terry Wyatt / Stringer / Getty Images

Judging by the artwork and title, the singer will be getting even more personal and showing all sides of herself with A.L.I.C.I.A. The album will hit the streets on March 20, and while that seems a far way off, these weeks will fly by before we know it. Weeks ago, Alicia shared her latest single "Underdog," the third in a trifecta of releases that include "Show Me Love" featuring Miguel (along with a 21 Savage-assisted remix) and "Time Machine."

"The Best of the Best hands down‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️" an excited Swizz Beatz wrote about his wife's forthcoming record. "Let’s go this Album is crazyyyyyyyyyy‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️" A.L.I.C.I.A. will make for the singer's seventh studio album that will be added to a list of multi-platinum releases by the award-winning artist. There has been much chatter through the rumor mill lately about Alicia and her relationship with Swizz baby mama Jahna Sebastian, so it'll be good to see her refocus and set her sights on rolling out this project. Are you looking forward to new music by Ms. Keys?