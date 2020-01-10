We're just weeks away from the 62nd annual Grammy Awards where some of our favorite artists will find out whether or not they've been recognized as the best in their respective nominated categories. Aside from all of the pomp, late icon Prince is set to receive a star-studded tribute two days after the coveted ceremony, a music number directed by his longtime friends and collaborators, Sheila E, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis.



Victor Malafronte / Stringer / Getty Images

The world lost an incredible musician when Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park home in 2016, and since that time, there have been numerous tributes delivered by various performers. This time around, a handful of artists will join together at the Los Angeles Convention Center for the live show that's reportedly set to broadcast sometime in April.

Usher, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Common, H.E.R., Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, St. Vincent, Beck, Foo Fights, Juanes, Gary Clark Jr. and Earth, Wind & Fire are all set to take to the stage to perform a few of Prince's greatest hits. Prince's former band the Revolution along wwith Morris Day and the Time are reported to make appearances, as well.

“I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” Sheila E. told Rolling Stone. "Musically, there’s so much to choose from. It’s almost unfair to do a two-hour tribute to him — we could do a full week. At the end of the day, it’s him bringing people together and having a good time.” Let us know what you think about the line-up and if there's an artist you believe should have been included.