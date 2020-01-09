Alicia Keys Inspires The Masses With New Single "Underdog"

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Alicia Keys, is back with another single entitled "Underdog" in support of her upcoming new album A.L.I.C.I.A (2020) set for release in the coming months. "Underdog" marks the third original single in promotion of her seventh studio album with singles "Show Me Love" featuring Miguel and "Time Machine" preceding her latest musical offering.

"Underdog" features an acoustic guitar-riff based instrumental accompanied by Keys' patented punchy piano chords. The multifaceted songstress floats over the instrumentation detailing the stories of a woman's interaction with a homeless patron, a taxi driver's conversation with an immigrant woman, and more. Alicia's new single might be pop-leaning but the multiplatinum-selling recording artist stays true to her inspirational R&B roots within the context of her newest single.

While there might not be a concrete release date for Keys' new album, A.L.I.C.I.A, she will definitely be busy this year as the Academy has announced that she will be hosting the Grammy's for the second consecutive year in 2020. Check out the video for Alicia Keys' new single "Underdog" in the video provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

They said I would never make it

But I was built to break the mold

The only dream that I been chasing

Is my own

So I sing a song for the hustlers

Trading at the bus stop

Single mothers

Waiting on a check to come

Young teachers

Student doctors

Sons on the front line