mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B Float Their Way Through "No Love (Extended Version)"

Erika Marie
March 25, 2022 00:17
361 Views
21
4
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

No Love (Extended Version)
Summer Walker Feat. SZA & Cardi B

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cardi is in her R&B bag on Summer Walker's SZA-assisted "Still Over It" hit.


The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker stated she was nervous about how audiences would receive her feature on Summer Walker's "No Love," and now Cardi B is about to find out. The Still Over It track has been a fan favorite since the album's release last Fall, so it makes sense that Summer Walker and SZA take their collaboration and add a Cardi B spin for the extended version.

The trio of chart-toppers collided on this R&B jam and while Cardi was in her rap star bag for a portion of this updated track, the New York spitter also tested the R&B waters as she sang about a lover who wasn't treating her right. Elsewhere in the ethereal clip, SZA and Summer show their perfected skills on the pole as their curves were on full display.

This visual has got a few hearts racing, so watch the music video for Summer Walker, SZA, and Cardi B's "No Love (Extended Version)."

Quotable Lyrics

If I did it all again
I would give, like, ten percent
You deserve, like, half of that
I'ma need my money back
I'm ridin' through your hood, you pissed me off again

Summer Walker SZA Cardi B Still Over It
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B Float Their Way Through "No Love (Extended Version)"
21
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject