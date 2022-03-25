Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B Float Their Way Through "No Love (Extended Version)"

The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker stated she was nervous about how audiences would receive her feature on Summer Walker's "No Love," and now Cardi B is about to find out. The Still Over It track has been a fan favorite since the album's release last Fall, so it makes sense that Summer Walker and SZA take their collaboration and add a Cardi B spin for the extended version.

The trio of chart-toppers collided on this R&B jam and while Cardi was in her rap star bag for a portion of this updated track, the New York spitter also tested the R&B waters as she sang about a lover who wasn't treating her right. Elsewhere in the ethereal clip, SZA and Summer show their perfected skills on the pole as their curves were on full display.

This visual has got a few hearts racing, so watch the music video for Summer Walker, SZA, and Cardi B's "No Love (Extended Version)."

Quotable Lyrics

If I did it all again

I would give, like, ten percent

You deserve, like, half of that

I'ma need my money back

I'm ridin' through your hood, you pissed me off again