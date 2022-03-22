Over four months since "No Love" hit streaming services, Summer Walker is back with a remix. The R&B sensation's Still Over It fan favorite has been a staple since its release as it also hosted a look from SZA. Summer and the Top Dawg Entertainment singer are two of the hottest voices taking over the R&B charts, and "No Love" was quickly a hit.

Still Over It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart upon its release, and according to Cardi B, this New Music Friday will be a hot one now that she has been added to the "extended" version of "No Love."



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

On Instagram, Cardi shared the cover art to the updated version of the track and admitted that she has been anxious about this one. This release might shake things up now that the Grammy-winning rapper revealed she will be delivering a sound that her dedicated fanbase may not be used to.

"Ommmmmggg I’m soooo excited and nervous!!!" Cardi wrote in her caption. "I have never sounded the way I do on this record [laughing emoji] but I love it ! Hope you guys love it too [hearts emoji] FRIDAY!!! No love (extended)." She hasn't elaborated on what this switch-up may sound like, but people are already taking to social media with speculation.

