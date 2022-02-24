Successful artists are those that know how to make themselves relatable and many do that by pouring their hearts out on wax. Throughout the history of Soul and R&B, singers and performers have penned hits about love, heartbreak, and sex. Those tracks often top the charts because artists have pulled from their real lives to execute projects that fans can't help but identify with.

Summer Walker is a singer who knows this process all too well as she did just that on her latest hit record, Still Over It. She put the ups, downs, and eventual demise of her previous romance with London On Da Track in music form, but if fans think they're going to be able to see her perform all of those songs live, they're mistaken.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

During a recent concert, fans were heard screaming out requests to Summer while she was on stage. She took a brief moment to address why she has chosen to skip over certain tracks that are still triggering for her.

"I cannot sing that song. I just want to talk to y'all for a second. For anybody that came here and was like, 'Oh, she didn't do 'Reciprocate,' she didn't do 'Session 33,' I didn't do a lot of songs from the new album," she told the crowd. "I want you to know that, you know, this sh*t is real. I write a lot of my stuff. I write most of my stuff and it's still a fresh wound."

"My baby, she not even one yet and I ain't got time to be up here singing that sh*t, crying in front of y'all," Summer added. "So, I sang what I could and I hope that y'all still enjoy the show." The audience cheered in support but Summer once again found herself facing off with critics. Check out her announcement below.