Summer Walker has two sides to her personality: she's got a soft side and a hard side. She found the perfect way to show off her chaotic energy with a new picture, posing with her favorite stuffies, and her guns.

"The guns is fake if my pro O ask," shared Summer, alerting the feds to not worry about her because they're simply props. In the first photo dump, she bent over and showed off her behind before giving a front view, clutching two semi-automatic guns on her sides. In one of the final pictures, she points the weapons at the camera.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

She proceeded to upload a second photo dump with more gun-clutching shots, but this time she was cuddled up with some teddy bears. "Both my personalities," said the fire sign as she pointed her firearm to the sky.

Last week, Summer made headlines after sharing a preview of her new music, prompting her fans to get her trending and discuss the need for a new album from the R&B superstar. She's also been teasing collaborations with Lil Durk and others, promising to shade her baby daddy London On Da Track on her upcoming body of work.

Check out Summer's two personalities below.