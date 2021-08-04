Tattooists often clamor to have celebrity clients who come in for exclusive work, but the Stygian Gallery didn't seem interested in accomodating Summer Walker. It is not uncommon to see entertainers from almost every facet of the industry show off their ink while tagging the tattooist in an effort to help boost the artist's skills, but Summer shared a rejection letter of sorts after reaching out to a shop in Atlanta.

It is unclear what the chart-topping songbird wanted to get, but the Stygian Gallery told her the tattooist she requested "is not able to take on this project and we don't have another artist who would be a good fit to work with."

The studio manager added that because of their schedule, Stygian "aren't able to take on every request that comes in" and couldn't guarantee they would be available in the future, either. She was encouraged to try again "at a later time," but Summer wasn't convinced that availability was the issue.

"I should of known what was up when I seen out of 1000 something pics not one black person had been tatted & it's Atlanta," she penned over a screenshot of the shop's email. A quick browsing of their Instagram page confirms Summer's complaint, and social media users have concluded that Stygian Gallery either doesn't want to work with Black clients or they aren't proficient in tattooing on dark skin. Still, some say it's plausible that they're just overbooked.

Check out a few posts below.



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram